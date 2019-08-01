Thank you from the family of Bishop Galante

Photo by Mike Walsh Bishop Dennis Sullivan touches the hand of Bishop Joseph A. Galante during the viewing for Camden’s seventh bishop at Saint Agnes Church, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Blackwood.

The family of Bishop Joseph A. Galante extends their gratitude in the following letter to those who expressed their sympathy and concern at the bishop’s death. Bishop Galante, who headed the Diocese of Camden from 2004 until his retirement in 2013, died May 25 at the age of 80. The funeral Mass was celebrated June 1 at Our Lady of Hope Parish, Blackwood.

The family of the late Bishop Emeritus of Camden, Joseph A. Galante, wish to express our heartfelt gratitude to all those who have supported us, consoled us and helped us to celebrate his life.

We especially wish to thank Bishop Dennis Sullivan. Not only did Bishop Sullivan support us emotionally and spiritually during difficult days, but he was a wonderful support to Bishop Joe in his retirement. He left nothing undone or unsaid. We will forever be grateful.

Our gratitude extends also to the bishops, priests, deacons, seminarians and religious who came to say their “goodbyes” to Bishop Joe. His respect and love for you was always evident as was yours for him.

We marveled at the numbers of people who came from the Diocesan Office. We were comforted by the many stories they told of their time working with Bishop Joe. Not one of them said “working for Bishop Joe”; it was always “working with him.”

Last, but certainly not least, we thank the hundreds of the faithful from the Diocese of Camden who stood in line to pay their respects. It was you he served, you he loved and you he will continue to protect. You enriched his priesthood.

Our family will always be grateful to all of you and we pray that you and we will always continue to “Have the Mind of Jesus.”

Gratefully,

The Galante Family