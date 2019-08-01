The Bishop’s Schedule

Sunday, August 4

11:30 a.m., Installation of Pastor, Reverend Michael de Leon, A.M., Saint Simon Stock Parish, Berlin

Monday, August 5 – Wednesday, August 7

Knights of Columbus 137th Annual Supreme Convention, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Thursday, August 8

11:30 a.m., Meeting with Bishop Apolinar Sanapati, C.M., Diocese of Rayagada, India, Bishop’s Office, Market Street

Wednesday, August 14 

4:30 p.m., Mass and Wedding of the Sea, Saint Ann’s Church, Notre Dame de la Mer Parish, Wildwood

Thursday, August 15

12 Noon, Mass and Wedding of the Sea, Atlantic City

