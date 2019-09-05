Young Catholics Light the Night in Vineland

Father Robert Sinatra, pastor of Vineland’s Saint Padre Pio Parish, held the Blessed Sacrament high as he processed into Our Lady of Pompeii Church the evening of Aug. 30, followed by young adult faithful.

The Vineland Catholic Collaborative, with the Catholic Millennial Ministry, once again began its “Light the Night” monthly gatherings for young adults at Saint Padre Pio Parish.

With a bonfire, music, food, fellowship and prayer, the social and spiritual event gave South Jersey’s men and women in their 20s and 30s the opportunity to “come together, meet other Catholics, and share the faith,” said Jose Rodriguez, coordinator of Young Adult Ministry for the Diocese of Camden and a founding member of Catholic Millennial.

The evening concluded with Father Sinatra leading Eucharistic Procession from the light of the bonfire into the light of Our Lady of Pompeii Church, for adoration.

“We wanted to give young adults the opportunity to have a moment, feel Christ present, and offer what they have” in front of the Blessed Sacrament, Rodriguez said.

The “Light the Night” evenings will continue through September and October at Saint Padre Pio Parish. Specific dates will be announced at a later date.