A time to reflect on the plight of immigrants and refugees

, January 12, 2017

National Migration Week (Jan. 8-14) provides an opportunity for Catholic parishes to reflect on the circumstances confronting migrants, including immigrants, refugees, children, and victims of human trafficking. The theme for National Migration Week 2017 draws attention to Pope Francis’ call to “create a culture of encounter” – to not just look at migrants as “others,” but to truly encounter them, to engage with them as children of God who are worthy of our attention and support. For Pope Francis, “this word [encounter] is very important to me. Why? Because faith is an encounter with Jesus, and we must do what Jesus does: encounter others.”

