Bishop announces pastor assignments

Bishop Dennis Sullivan has announced the appointment of four new pastors, all effective July 1 and for a six year term.

— Father Thomas J. Barcellona from pastor, Christ the Redeemer, Atco to pastor, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Galloway.

— Father Christopher T. Mann from parochial vicar, Infant Jesus, Woodbury Heights, to pastor, Christ the Redeemer, Atco.

— Father Jaromir Michalak from pastor, Saint Michael the Archangel, Franklinville, to pastor, Saint Joseph, Somers Point.

— Father Lawrence E. Polansky from parochial vicar, Saint Peter, Merchantville, to pastor, Saint Michael the Archangel, Franklinville.

Father Barcellona, 61, studied at Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary in Philadelphia before being ordained a priest on May 20, 1995 by Bishop

James T. McHugh.

He has served in Atco since 2010, when he became administrator of Assumption Parish, and later as convener and pastor of the merger of Assumption; Blessed John XXIII, Blue Anchor; and Saint Anthony, Waterford, to become Christ the Redeemer Parish.

From 2005-10, he was pastor of Our Lady of Grace, Somerdale.

Father Barcellona has also been active in the Office of Youth Ministry for the Diocese of Camden, and was Director of the Pius X Retreat House in Blackwood, from 2002-05.

Father Mann, 49, has served in Woodbury Heights since 2014.

In 1996, he entered the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal (CFRs) in the Bronx, New York, and completed his priestly formation at Saint Joseph’s Seminary (Dunwoodie). He was ordained a priest on May 17, 2003 in Saint Patrick’s Cathedral, New York City, and arrived in the Diocese of Camden in 2011 as parochial vicar at Our Lady of the Angels, Cape May Court House.

From 2012-14, he was parochial vicar at Holy Child Parish in Runnemede. Last year, he was incardinated into the Diocese of Camden.

Father Michalak, 54, was born in Stargard, Poland, and studied at the Seminary of the Society of Christ in Poznan, Poland and SS. Cyril and

Methodius Seminary in Orchard Lake, Michigan, before completing his studies at Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary. He was ordained by Bishop McHugh on May 13, 1991.

Since 2010, he has been pastor in Franklinville.

In 2005, Father Michalak began serving as administrator at Clayton’s Saint Catherine of Siena Parish. In 2009, he was named administrator of Nativity, Franklinville, and a year later, became pastor of the newly merged parish between the two communities, Saint Michael the Archangel.

Father Polansky, 53, has served in Merchantville since 2015.

Educated at Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary and ordained on May 16, 2009 by Bishop Joseph Galante, Father Polansky served at parochial vicar at Saint Isidore, Vineland (2009-11); Christ the Good Shepherd, Vineland (2011-12); and the Catholic Community of the Holy Spirit, Mullica Hill (2012-13).

From 2013-15, he was Chaplain at Shore Memorial in Somers Point.