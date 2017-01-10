15th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service Blood Drive, sponsored by the Diocese of Camden, Office of Black Catholic Ministries, Monday, Jan., 16, at one of three locations: St. Josephine Bakhita Parish/St. Bartholomew Church, 751 Kaighns Avenue, Camden, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Christ Our Light Parish, 402 N. Kings Highway, Cherry Hill, from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. and St. Bridget Church, 125 Church St., Glassboro, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Register online at redcrossblood.org or call Betty Atkins, 609-413-1701.