Blood Drive
15th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service Blood Drive, sponsored by the Diocese of Camden, Office of Black Catholic Ministries, Monday, Jan., 16, at one of three locations: St. Josephine Bakhita Parish/St. Bartholomew Church, 751 Kaighns Avenue, Camden, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Christ Our Light Parish, 402 N. Kings Highway, Cherry Hill, from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. and St. Bridget Church, 125 Church St., Glassboro, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Register online at redcrossblood.org or call Betty Atkins, 609-413-1701.
