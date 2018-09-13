Call to the order of deacon

Call to the order of deacon
, September 13, 2018

Photo by James A. McBride
Bishop Dennis Sullivan stands with men he has called to ordination to the diaconate and their wives. Pictured, from left, are Anthony and Leslie Petillo, Joseph and Monica Farro, Michael and Deborah Bortnowski, and Pedro and Licelot Espinal.

Bishop Dennis Sullivan has called the following men to ordination to the diaconate for service to the Diocese of Camden:

Michael G. Bortnowski, The Catholic Community of Christ Our Light, Cherry Hill

Pedro J. Espinal, Saint Joseph Pro-Cathedral Parish, Camden

Joseph Farro, Saint Clare of Assisi Parish, Gibbstown

Anthony J. Petillo, Saint Clare of Assisi Parish, Gibbstown

Mass and the Call to the Order of Deacon was celebrated at Church of the Incarnation, Mantua, on Sept. 9.

The ordination Mass will be celebrated at The Catholic Community of Christ Our Light Parish in Cherry Hill, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday,

Oct. 20.

