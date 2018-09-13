Bishop Dennis Sullivan has called the following men to ordination to the diaconate for service to the Diocese of Camden:

Michael G. Bortnowski, The Catholic Community of Christ Our Light, Cherry Hill

Pedro J. Espinal, Saint Joseph Pro-Cathedral Parish, Camden

Joseph Farro, Saint Clare of Assisi Parish, Gibbstown

Anthony J. Petillo, Saint Clare of Assisi Parish, Gibbstown

Mass and the Call to the Order of Deacon was celebrated at Church of the Incarnation, Mantua, on Sept. 9.

The ordination Mass will be celebrated at The Catholic Community of Christ Our Light Parish in Cherry Hill, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday,

Oct. 20.