Catholic Strong Phases

Pilot Phase – Fall 2017

St. Maximilian Kolbe, Marmora

St. John Neumann, N. Cape May

Holy Family, Sewell

St. Rose of Lima, Haddon Heights

Incarnation, Mantua

St. Mary, Gloucester City

Phase 1 – Winter 2018

Christ the Good Shepherd, Vineland

Divine Mercy, Vineland

Holy Eucharist, Cherry Hill

Infant Jesus Parish, Woodbury Heights

Most Precious Blood, W. Collingswood

Our Lady of Hope, Blackwood

Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Galloway

Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament, Newfield

Our Lady of the Lakes, Collings Lakes

Saints Peter and Paul, Turnersville

St. Andrew the Apostle, Gibbsboro

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Absecon

St. Gabriel the Archangel, Carneys Point

St. Gianna Beretta Molla, Northfield

St. Joseph the Worker, Haddon Twp

St. Mary, Cherry Hill

St. Michael the Archangel, Clayton

St. Padre Pio, Vineland

St. Simon Stock, Berlin

St. Teresa of Calcutta, Collingswood

St. Thomas More, Cherry Hill

Phase 1.5 – Spring 2018

St. Brendan the Navigator, Avalon

St. Clare of Assisi, Swedesboro

St. Damien, Ocean City

Holy Trinity, Margate

Notre Dame de la Mer, North Wildwood

St. Monica, Atlantic City

St. Thomas the Apostle, Brigantine

Phase 2 – late summer 2018

All Saints, Millville

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Camden

Christ Our Light, Cherry Hill

Christ the King, Haddonfield

Christ the Redeemer, Atco

Holy Angels, Woodbury

Holy Child, Runnemede

Holy Cross, Bridgeton

Holy Spirit, Mullica Hill

Mary, Mother of Mercy, Glassboro

Mary, Queen of All Saints, Pennsauken

Mater Ecclesiae Chapel, Berlin

Our Lady of Guadalupe, Lindenwold

Our Lady of Peace, Williamstown

Our Lady Star of the Sea, Cape May

Our Lady of Sorrows, Linwood

Our Lady of the Angels, Cape May Court House

Sacred Heart, Camden

St. Bridget, Glassboro

St. Charles Borromeo, Sicklerville

St. Joachim, Bellmawr

St. Joseph, Somers Point

St. Joseph, Sea Isle City

St. Joseph Pro-Cathedral, Camden

St. Katharine Drexel, Egg Harbor Twp

St. Mary of Mt. Carmel, Hammonton

St. Peter, Merchantville

St. Stephen, Pennsauken

St. Vincent de Paul, Mays Landing

St. Andrew Kim, Absecon

St. Yi Yun II John, Cherry Hill