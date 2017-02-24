Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

Soon our diocese will take up the Collection for the Church in Central and Eastern Europe (CCEE). This collection provides vital funding for our brothers and sisters living in countries that were once under communist rule. Restoring the Church, in both its structures and its spiritual life, has been difficult, but with your support we can help build a brighter future for this region.

In Estonia, religious observance is rare and very little funding is available to assist youth in learning about Christianity or the Catholic faith. Last year, the Collection for CCEE provided support to a summer camp program for youth. About 30 middle-school aged boys attended the camp where they not only learned about the Catholic faith but also had opportunities to attend Mass and even receive the Sacrament of Reconciliation. Once they are in high school, boys who have previously attended are excited to return as staff members to lead and help the new group of campers grow in their faith. With your support the faith is able to flourish in this younger generation.

Your donations make a difference for those still struggling in the aftermath of communist rule. Please prayerfully consider how you can support the collection this year, or if you can increase your contribution. For more information about the collection and who it supports, visit www.usccb.org/ccee.

Thank you for your help to restore the Church and build the future in Central and Eastern Europe.

Sincerely yours in Christ,

Bishop Dennis Sullivan

Bishop of Camden

