Evangelize: ‘Go out to all the world’

Two individuals from Catholic Relief Services (CRS) visited Sicklerville’s Saint Charles Borromeo Parish last month for a diocesan training day on “Go Out to All the World: Missionary Discipleship in Action Through Parish Ministry.”

Rachel Malinowski, who works in U.S. Church Engagement at CRS; and Jeffrey Miguel Wallace, a relationship manager at CRS’ Northeast/Mid-Atlantic Region, provided practical tools to parish ministers on how to find and cultivate new leaders in the pews for the work of life and Catholic social justice teaching.

A crowd from several parishes participated in the day-long workshop, sponsored by the diocese’s offices of Life & Justice Ministries and Evangelization.

Now back at their respective faith communities, these energized ministers will continue to build a culture of inclusion, one rooted in the Gospel.

Andres Arango, director of Evangelization for the Diocese of Camden, called the day an important one for ministers in recognizing their call to reach out to their neighbors. “Our people working in the church need to be evangelizers, and find others willing to serve the church.”