‘Homelessness’ at next Theology on Tap

, January 5, 2017

Mandi Cruz, co-chair of the Homeless Network and Planning Committee of Camden County, will speak on “Youth Homelessness: Our Response and Responsibility,” at the Diocese of Camden’s next Theology on Tap, to be held this Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Tir Na Nog in Cherry Hill.

Sponsored by the diocesan Office of Young Adult Ministry, Theology on Tap provides evenings with speakers and discussion for men and women in their 20s and 30s, married and single.

Cruz has extensive experience working with homeless and disadvantaged youth in Camden’s Covenant House.

The event is from 7-9 p.m., and there is no cost to attend. Participants are welcome to purchase food and beverage.

For more info, call 856-583-2908; e-mail Gregory.coogan@camdendiocese.org; join “Theology on Tap- South Jersey” on Facebook; or follow “TheologyonTapSJ” on Twitter.

