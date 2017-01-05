Irish, past and present

On Dec. 22 in high school girls’ basketball, Camden Catholic defeated visiting Pennsauken’s Bishop Eustace, 56-40, in Cherry Hill. Above, the Irish’s Brittany Gardner (33) fights for the ball with the Crusaders’ Jen Falconiero and Meghan McLaughlin. That same night, Camden Catholic honored the school’s 1981 South Jersey girls’ basketball champions (below). Pictured are, kneeling, Deirdre Kane (Coach ’81) and Mary Jo Bergbauer Nichols. Standing: Coach Christine Palladino, Virginia Onofrio, Jeanette Persiano, Diana DeJesus Brent, Beth Wagner Coyne, Don Monforto (former assistant coach) and Hellena DeLarge.