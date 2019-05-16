Multi-Cultural Marian Choir Festival

Multi-Cultural Marian Choir Festival
, May 16, 2019

The Diocesan Gospel Choir participates in a Multi-Cultural Marian Choir Festival held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish Shrine, Lindenwold on May 5.

Members of the children’s choir enter Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish Shrine.
Photos by Debbie Troy

Choirs from throughout the diocese gathered at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish Shrine on May 5 to honor the Blessed Mother with song and music. The choirs dressed in festive clothing representing their culture and tradition.

Pastor, Father Vince Guest, welcomed those attending and stated that the multi-cultural gathering truly reflected the face of our diverse diocese. “We gather together and bring with us different languages, cultures and traditions, but together we are all the One Body of Christ, with one faith, one Lord, and one Mother, Our Blessed Mother Mary,” he said.

Our Lady of Guadalupe liturgy director Maria Nieva organized the gathering and brought together choirs from the Philippine, Vietnamese, Igbo, Nigerian and Burmese communities, as well as the Diocesan Gospel Choir and the Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish Adult, Hispanic and Children’s Choir.

Categories: Latest News

About Author

admin

admin

Related Articles

The Bishop’s Schedule

The Bishop’s Schedule

Star Herald printing schedule

Star Herald printing schedule

El entusiasmo generado por el V Encuentro sigue fuerte

El entusiasmo generado por el V Encuentro sigue fuerte

The house where children were baptized illegally

The house where children were baptized illegally

Easter speaks to death its word of Life

Easter speaks to death its word of Life

Father Vincent G. Carpinelli dies

Father Vincent G. Carpinelli dies

A good Catholic meddles in politics

A good Catholic meddles in politics

Full of Grace – Remembering Eleanor Casper

Full of Grace – Remembering Eleanor Casper