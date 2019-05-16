Multi-Cultural Marian Choir Festival

Choirs from throughout the diocese gathered at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish Shrine on May 5 to honor the Blessed Mother with song and music. The choirs dressed in festive clothing representing their culture and tradition.

Pastor, Father Vince Guest, welcomed those attending and stated that the multi-cultural gathering truly reflected the face of our diverse diocese. “We gather together and bring with us different languages, cultures and traditions, but together we are all the One Body of Christ, with one faith, one Lord, and one Mother, Our Blessed Mother Mary,” he said.

Our Lady of Guadalupe liturgy director Maria Nieva organized the gathering and brought together choirs from the Philippine, Vietnamese, Igbo, Nigerian and Burmese communities, as well as the Diocesan Gospel Choir and the Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish Adult, Hispanic and Children’s Choir.