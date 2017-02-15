Our Lady of Hope Regional School Open House for new families, Sunday, March 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. and on Thursday, March 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. Contact Advancement Director, Jennifer Van Es, at 856-227-4442 Ext. 107 to register to attend one of the open houses or obtain additional information about our school (www.ourladyofhopecatholicschool.org).

St. Rose of Lima Preschool, Rosebud Academy, 102 W. Gloucester Pike, Barrington, is accepting registrations for the 2017-18 school year. An Open House is being held March 6, from 9:30-11 a.m. Full and half day options for 3, 4 & 5 year olds. Excellent before and aftercare program. Contact Maureen Mattson, phone: 856-617-0750, email: preschool@strosenj.com

St. Michael the Archangel Regional School, 51 West North Street, Clayton, is extending a welcome to all interested Pre-K3 through 8th grade students, their parents, and family to a 2017 Open House, March 15th from 6 to 8 p.m. Tour the campus, meet members of the administration, faculty and staff. Currently accepting applications for 2016-2017 school year. Private tours and shadow days are available by appointment. To attend please contact Sheri Klein at 856-881-0067 ext 213.