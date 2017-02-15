Open House

, February 15, 2017

Our Lady of Hope Regional School Open House for new families, Sunday, March 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. and on Thursday, March 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. Contact Advancement Director, Jennifer Van Es, at 856-227-4442 Ext. 107 to register to attend one of the open houses or obtain additional information about our school (www.ourladyofhopecatholicschool.org).

St. Rose of Lima Preschool, Rosebud Academy, 102 W. Gloucester Pike, Barrington, is accepting registrations for the 2017-18 school year. An Open House is being held March 6, from 9:30-11 a.m. Full and half day options for 3, 4 & 5 year olds. Excellent before and aftercare program. Contact Maureen Mattson, phone: 856-617-0750, email: preschool@strosenj.com

St. Michael the Archangel Regional School, 51 West North Street, Clayton, is extending a welcome to all interested Pre-K3 through 8th grade students, their parents, and family to a 2017 Open House, March 15th  from 6 to 8 p.m. Tour the campus, meet members of the administration, faculty and staff. Currently accepting applications for 2016-2017 school year. Private tours and shadow days are available by appointment.  To attend please contact Sheri Klein at 856-881-0067 ext 213.

Categories: Around The Diocese

About Author

Carmela Malerba

Carmela Malerba

Related Articles

Community

Community

Health

Health

Blood Drive

Blood Drive

Social

Social

Special Mass/Service

Special Mass/Service

School Activity/Events/News

School Activity/Events/News

Catholic Scouting

Catholic Scouting

Meeting/Program/Seminar

Meeting/Program/Seminar