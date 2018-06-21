Ordination Day

Ordination Day
, June 21, 2018

Scenes from the Rite of Ordination at Camden’s Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, above, Fathers Infanti and Nevitt prostrating themselves in prayer during the Litany of Supplication, where all present joined in prayer with the universal church through the ages. Below: the two men before being vested; the handing over of the bread and wine to the newly-ordained by Bishop Sullivan, to be consecrated during the Liturgy of the Eucharist; and the laying on of hands by the bishop and priests on the candidates before they officially become priests.
Photos by John Kalitz, James A. McBride, and Mike Walsh

Bishop Dennis Sullivan, with the newly-ordained Fathers Infanti and Nevitt and brother priests, pray the Eucharistic Prayer June 16 at Camden’s Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, during the Ordination Mass.

