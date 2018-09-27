Bishop Dennis Sullivan has called the following men to ordination to the diaconate for service to the Diocese of Camden: Michael G. Bortnowski, The Catholic Community of Christ Our Light, Cherry Hill; Pedro J. Espinal, Saint Joseph Pro-Cathedral Parish, Camden; Joseph Farro, Saint Clare of Assisi Parish, Gibbstown; Anthony J. Petillo, Saint Clare of Assisi Parish, Gibbstown

The ordination Mass will be celebrated at The Catholic Community of Christ Our Light Parish in Cherry Hill, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20.