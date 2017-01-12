Preparing for the March

As pilgrims from all over prepare to converge in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 27 for the 44th annual March for Life, the Diocese of Camden’s director of Life and Justice encouraged South Jersey’s faithful to join them.

“Every Catholic should see and experience” the March for Life, said Michael Jordan Laskey.

“When you see the tens of thousands coming, wave after wave, you get a real sense of their passion, in celebrating life,” he said. “They are a great witness.”

Reflecting on the recent end of the Christmas Season, Laskey noted that the Savior’s coming to Earth as a child revealed exactly where God’s concern lies.

“Jesus’ birth showed the power of the innocent and vulnerable to change hearts. It’s a reflection of God’s love, and what he values,” he said.

For more information on the March for Life, or to find a bus departing for Washington, go to goo.gl/CNUULT or call 856-583-2909.