Bishop Sullivan announces priest personnel changes as follows:

Father Christopher C. Onyeneke, M.SS.CC. from Part Time Chaplain, Shore Medical Center, Somers Point and In Residence, Villa Pieta, Linwood to Outside the Diocese, effective May 8.

Father John Perdue, M.SS.CC. is appointed Part Time Chaplain, Shore Medical Center, Somers Point and continues as Vice Rector and In Residence, Villa Pieta, Linwood, effective May 8.