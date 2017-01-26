The Bishop’s Schedule
Sunday, January 29
11 a.m., Mass in celebration of the Lunar New Year, Most Precious Blood Parish, West Collingswood
Monday, January 30
10 a.m., Visit to Sacred Heart School for Catholic Schools Week, Camden
Tuesday, January 31
Installation of Most Reverend John O. Barres, Rockville Center, New York
Thursday, February 2
9:30 a.m., Mass and visit to Saint Vincent de Paul Regional School for Catholic Schools Week, Mays Landing
Friday, February 3
9 a.m., Mass and visit to Our Lady of Hope Regional School for Catholic Schools Week, Blackwood
