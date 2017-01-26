The Bishop’s Schedule

Sunday, January 29

11 a.m., Mass in celebration of the Lunar New Year, Most Precious Blood Parish, West Collingswood

Monday, January 30

10 a.m., Visit to Sacred Heart School for Catholic Schools Week, Camden

Tuesday, January 31

Installation of Most Reverend John O. Barres, Rockville Center, New York

Thursday, February 2

9:30 a.m., Mass and visit to Saint Vincent de Paul Regional School for Catholic Schools Week, Mays Landing

Friday, February 3

9 a.m., Mass and visit to Our Lady of Hope Regional School for Catholic Schools Week, Blackwood