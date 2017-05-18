The Bishop’s Schedule

The Bishop’s Schedule
, May 18, 2017

Saturday, May 20

10:30 a.m., Ordination to the Priesthood, Reverend Mr. Adam Cichoski, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Camden

7 p.m., Recipient of “McFaul-Mullan Award for Justice ” from the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Installation Dinner, Holiday Inn, Hazlet, New Jersey

Sunday, May 21

11 a.m., Father Adam Cichoski’s First Mass of Thanksgiving, Saint Teresa Church, Holy Child Parish, Runnemede.

Monday, May 22

5 p.m., Confirmation, Saint Peter’s Parish, Merchantville

Tuesday, May 23

10 a.m., Board of Bishop’s Meeting, Cardinal Tobin’s Residence, Newark

7 p.m., Confirmation, Saint Mary’s Parish, Cherry Hill

Wednesday, May 24

1 p.m., Meeting with Bishop Jude Arogundale, Bishops’ Residence, Woodbury

5 p.m., Confirmation, Saint John Neumann Parish, North Cape May

Thursday, May 25

Ascension Thursday, Diocesan Offices are closed

5 p.m., Confirmation, Notre Dame de la Mer Parish, Wildwood

Categories: Latest News

About Author

Carmela Malerba

Carmela Malerba

Related Articles

Pope Francis and Msgr. Checchio

Pope Francis and Msgr. Checchio

Admission to candidacy

Admission to candidacy

Catholic Charities collects migration stories

Catholic Charities collects migration stories

‘Mass in the Grass’

‘Mass in the Grass’

Mass for Atlantic City business community

Mass for Atlantic City business community

The Bishop’s Schedule

The Bishop’s Schedule

Hospitals unite to save regional emergency medical service

Hospitals unite to save regional emergency medical service

Arango elected to national post for Hispanic Charismatic Renewal

Arango elected to national post for Hispanic Charismatic Renewal