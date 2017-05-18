The Bishop’s Schedule
Saturday, May 20
10:30 a.m., Ordination to the Priesthood, Reverend Mr. Adam Cichoski, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Camden
7 p.m., Recipient of “McFaul-Mullan Award for Justice ” from the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Installation Dinner, Holiday Inn, Hazlet, New Jersey
Sunday, May 21
11 a.m., Father Adam Cichoski’s First Mass of Thanksgiving, Saint Teresa Church, Holy Child Parish, Runnemede.
Monday, May 22
5 p.m., Confirmation, Saint Peter’s Parish, Merchantville
Tuesday, May 23
10 a.m., Board of Bishop’s Meeting, Cardinal Tobin’s Residence, Newark
7 p.m., Confirmation, Saint Mary’s Parish, Cherry Hill
Wednesday, May 24
1 p.m., Meeting with Bishop Jude Arogundale, Bishops’ Residence, Woodbury
5 p.m., Confirmation, Saint John Neumann Parish, North Cape May
Thursday, May 25
Ascension Thursday, Diocesan Offices are closed
5 p.m., Confirmation, Notre Dame de la Mer Parish, Wildwood