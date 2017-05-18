The Bishop’s Schedule

Saturday, May 20

10:30 a.m., Ordination to the Priesthood, Reverend Mr. Adam Cichoski, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Camden

7 p.m., Recipient of “McFaul-Mullan Award for Justice ” from the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Installation Dinner, Holiday Inn, Hazlet, New Jersey

Sunday, May 21

11 a.m., Father Adam Cichoski’s First Mass of Thanksgiving, Saint Teresa Church, Holy Child Parish, Runnemede.

Monday, May 22

5 p.m., Confirmation, Saint Peter’s Parish, Merchantville

Tuesday, May 23

10 a.m., Board of Bishop’s Meeting, Cardinal Tobin’s Residence, Newark

7 p.m., Confirmation, Saint Mary’s Parish, Cherry Hill

Wednesday, May 24

1 p.m., Meeting with Bishop Jude Arogundale, Bishops’ Residence, Woodbury

5 p.m., Confirmation, Saint John Neumann Parish, North Cape May

Thursday, May 25

Ascension Thursday, Diocesan Offices are closed

5 p.m., Confirmation, Notre Dame de la Mer Parish, Wildwood