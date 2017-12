The Bishop’s Schedule

Sunday, December 10

2 p.m., Mass celebrating Bishop Joseph Galante’s 25th Episcopal Anniversary, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Camden

Monday, December 11

3 p.m., New Jersey Board of Bishop’s Meeting, Cardinal Tobin’s residence, Newark

Tuesday, December 12

6 p.m., Procession and Mass for the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Saint Clare of Assisi Parish (Saint Joseph Church), Swedesboro

Wednesday, December 13

12 noon, Advent Day of Recollection for Priests, Our Lady of the Lakes, Collings Lakes

7 p.m., Permanent Deacon Council Meeting, Bishop’s Residence, Woodbury

Thursday, December 14

6:30 p.m., Bishop Schad School Christmas Concert, Landis Theater, Vineland