The Bishop’s Schedule
, September 27, 2018

Saturday, September 29

9 a.m., Catechetical Convocation, Paul VI High School, Haddonfield

2:30 p.m., Mass of Investiture for the Knights and Ladies of the Holy Sepulchre, Saint Patrick’s Cathedral, New York

Sunday, September 30

11:30 a.m., Mass in Celebration with Parents of Priests, Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, Absecon

Monday, October 1

6 p.m., Red Mass, Diocese of Wilmington, Saint Joseph on the Brandywine, Greenville, Delaware

Tuesday, October 2

10 a.m., New Jersey Catholic Conference Meeting, Trenton Pastoral Center

5 p.m., Confirmation, Saint John of God Community, Westville Grove

Wednesday, October 3

11 a.m., Mass and Luncheon for Retired Priests, Holy Eucharist Parish, Cherry Hill

Thursday, October 4

5:30 p.m., Justice for All Dinner, Resorts Hotel, Atlantic City

Spiritual Formation Day May 20 in Blackwood

Diocesan Hispanic Celebration 2015

Local parishes sponsor presentation by cooking, blogging, breakdancing priest

Saint Padre Pio

Out of the woods, and into a home

A Message from the Bishop — 2014 – This year is God’s time

Many happy returns, and a generous donation to Lourdes

Sister Mary McGinley dies

