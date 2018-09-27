The Bishop’s Schedule
Saturday, September 29
9 a.m., Catechetical Convocation, Paul VI High School, Haddonfield
2:30 p.m., Mass of Investiture for the Knights and Ladies of the Holy Sepulchre, Saint Patrick’s Cathedral, New York
Sunday, September 30
11:30 a.m., Mass in Celebration with Parents of Priests, Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, Absecon
Monday, October 1
6 p.m., Red Mass, Diocese of Wilmington, Saint Joseph on the Brandywine, Greenville, Delaware
Tuesday, October 2
10 a.m., New Jersey Catholic Conference Meeting, Trenton Pastoral Center
5 p.m., Confirmation, Saint John of God Community, Westville Grove
Wednesday, October 3
11 a.m., Mass and Luncheon for Retired Priests, Holy Eucharist Parish, Cherry Hill
Thursday, October 4
5:30 p.m., Justice for All Dinner, Resorts Hotel, Atlantic City