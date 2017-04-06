Dear Sisters and Brothers,

Pope Francis has asked the parishes and dioceses of the world to support the Pontifical Good Friday Collection.

Aiding the church in the Holy Land is an historic mission of our faith. Since the time of St. Paul, who urged his missionary churches — of which we all belong — not to forget the needs of the Church in Jerusalem, Christians worldwide have understood the responsibility to support the land where Jesus walked.

This collection helps the church minister in parishes, provide Catholic schools and offer religious education, as well as to preserve the Holy Land’s sacred shrines.

As you well know, the wars, unrest and instability have been especially hard on Christians. In these times of crisis, the Pontifical Good Friday Collection also provides humanitarian aid to refugees.

When you contribute to the Pontifical Good Friday Collection, you become an instrument of peace and join with Catholics around the world in solidarity with the Church in the Holy Land.

Please consider a donation to this important annual collection in support of our fellow Christians in the Middle East.

May God bless you during this Holy Season.

Sincerely in Christ,

Most Reverend Dennis J. Sullivan, D.D.

Bishop of Camden