This year’s priest jubilarians

, May 16, 2019

On May 6, a liturgy and celebration for diocesan priests marking their 25, 40, 50 and 60 years in the priesthood took place at Saint Mary Parish, Cherry Hill with Bishop Dennis Sullivan. Bishop Sullivan with priests celebrating 60 years, Msgr. John A. Clarke, Father John C. Killeen and Msgr. Michael J. Doyle.

Bishop Sullivan with the 50-year jubilarians, Father Frederick G. Link, Father William F. Moore and Father John J. Tumosa (not pictured: Father Carmen A. Carlone and Father Edward F. Sobolewski).

Bishop Sullivan with Father Ernest R. Soprano, celebrating 40 years of ordained ministry.

Bishop Sullivan with those celebrating 25 years, Father Krzysztof Wtorek, Father Francis Oranefo, Father Mike S. Ezeatu, Father Zbiegniew Majcher, SDB, and Father Alfred Mungujakisa (not pictured: Father Frederick Clement, MSSCC).
Photos by Alan M. Dumoff

