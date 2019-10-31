Latest NewsVocations Acolyte By admin - October 31, 2019 0 51 Camden seminarian Cesar Pirateque, along with his classmates, was installed as an acolyte at a Mass celebrated in Immaculate Conception Seminary on Oct. 27 by Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark. As an acolyte, he will be able to assist the deacon and the priest at Mass by preparing the altar and the sacred vessels and, when necessary, he can act as an extraordinary minister of holy Communion. He is pictured with Cardinal Tobin and Father Adam Cichoski, director of vocations for the Diocese of Camden.