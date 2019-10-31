The Bishop’s Schedule

Saturday, November 2

10 a.m., All Souls Day Mass, Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill

Sunday, November 3

1 p.m., Confirmation, Catholic Community of Christ Our Light, Cherry Hill

Tuesday, November 5

9 a.m., Investment Committee Meeting, 3rd floor conference room, Market Street

12:05 p.m., Mass for Deceased Priests, Deacons and Bishops, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Camden

1:30 p.m., Priest Personnel Policy Board Meeting, 3rd floor conference room, Market Street

Wednesday, November 6

5 p.m., Confirmation, Mary, Queen of All Saints, Pennsauken

Thursday, November 7

12:30 p.m., Clergy continuing education day, St. Padre Pio Parish, Vineland

Saturday, November 9

9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., ManUp South Jersey, Paul VI High School, Haddon Township

Monday, November 11 – Thursday, November 14

United States Conference of Catholic Bishops General Meeting, Baltimore, Maryland

