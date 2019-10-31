The Bishop’s Schedule

Saturday, November 2
10 a.m., All Souls Day Mass, Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill
Sunday, November 3
1 p.m., Confirmation, Catholic Community of Christ Our Light, Cherry Hill
Tuesday, November 5
9 a.m., Investment Committee Meeting, 3rd floor conference room, Market Street
12:05 p.m., Mass for Deceased Priests, Deacons and Bishops, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Camden
1:30 p.m., Priest Personnel Policy Board Meeting, 3rd floor conference room, Market Street
Wednesday, November 6
5 p.m., Confirmation, Mary, Queen of All Saints, Pennsauken
Thursday, November 7
12:30 p.m., Clergy continuing education day, St. Padre Pio Parish, Vineland
Saturday, November 9
9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., ManUp South Jersey, Paul VI High School, Haddon Township
Monday, November 11 – Thursday, November 14
United States Conference of Catholic Bishops General Meeting, Baltimore, Maryland