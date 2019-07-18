Annual feast of the Assumption to be celebrated in Malaga Aug. 3-4

Ninety-seven years ago, a group of Catholics received permission from the Bishop of Trenton for a church in Malaga. The new mission church was completed in 1923, after parishioners raised $5,000 in small donations primarily from local Italian farmers.

The following year, parishioners began to celebrate the feast of the Assumption as the feast of their patron, Saint Mary, modeled on the type of celebration held in the rural areas outside of Naples, from where most of the parishioners had immigrated.

For the last several years the annual celebration has been sponsored by Malaga Feast of the Assumption of Saint Mary. The 97th Annual Feast of the Assumption will be held Aug. 3-4 at Saint Mary’s in Malaga.

More information can be found at www.malagafeast.com.