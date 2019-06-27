Blood Drive

Lourdes Health System Blood Drives in July: Wednesday, July 17, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Lourdes Medical Center Burlington County, 218A Sunset Road, Willingboro; Wednesday, July 17, 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center, 1600 Haddon Ave., Camden; Tuesday, July 23, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Lourdes Medical Associates, 500 Grove St., Haddon Heights; Friday, July 26, 2-7 p.m., LourdesCare at Cherry Hill. To make an appointment to donate at any of the locations, call Tina Bortner, 609-326-6041. For more information on blood donation, visit the American Red Cross website at redcrossblood.org/make-donation

 

