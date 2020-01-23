Catholic Schools Week 2020- A Special Supplement to the Catholic Star Herald

Celebrating Catholic Schools Week 2020 in South Jersey:

The national celebration of Catholic Schools has been an annual tradition since 1974. It starts the last Sunday in January and runs all week. From Jan. 26 to Feb. 1, 2020, South Jersey Catholic Schools will host Masses and open houses, sponsor academic challenges and exhibits, and hold other events designed to showcase and celebrate our school communities. We will focus on the value Catholic schools provide to young people and their contributions to our church, our communities, and our world. In the Diocese of Camden, we believe a Catholic school education isthe Gift of a Lifetime. By inviting the grace of God into everything we do as a community — from academics, sports, and other extracurriculars to religious formation, celebrating the sacraments, and serving others — we help students get ready to shape the world with knowledge, integrity and compassion. These are qualities our students bring to higher education, careers, relationships, vocations, and their home communities and parishes throughout their lives.