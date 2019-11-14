Latest News Father Durkin honored By admin - November 14, 2019 0 17 At the annual priest alumni gathering at Mount Saint Mary’s Seminary, Emmitsburg, Maryland, on Oct. 2, Father James J. Durkin (right), class of 1968, was presented with the John Cardinal McCloskey award. The annual award is presented by the National Alumni Association of Mount Saint Mary’s University and Seminary to a Mountaineer priest “for outstanding and dedicated service to his priesthood bringing honor to our Holy Mother the Church and to Mount Saint Mary’s Seminary.” Father Durkin is the 44th recipient of this award. Pictured with him are Mount Saint Mary’s Seminary rector, Msgr. Andrew Baker (center), and National Alumni Vice President, Father Colin Poston.