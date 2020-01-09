Father James O. Dabrowski dies, age 63

Father James O. Dabrowski, 63, pastor of Saint Thomas More Parish, Cherry Hill, died on Jan. 1.

He had served at the Cherry Hill parish since July. Previously, he had been pastor at Saint Simon Stock, Berlin (2010-19), and Annunciation, Bellmawr (2002-10).

The Philadelphia-born priest studied at Scranton University in Pennsylvania, and Saint Mary Seminary in Baltimore before being ordained a priest of the Diocese of Camden on May 26, 1984, by Bishop George H. Guilfoyle.

He was a graduate of Camden Catholic High School, Cherry Hill.

His first assignment was as parochial vicar at Saint John of God, North Cape May, where he served until 1987.

Father Dabrowski’s other assignments as parochial vicar include Saint Joseph, Somers Point (1987-92); Sacred Heart, Mount Ephraim (1992-98); and Saint Thomas, Brigantine (1998-2002).

His seminary classmate and longtime friend, Father Joseph Wallace, pastor of Wildwood’s Notre Dame de la Mer Parish, recalled a “wonderful” friend who was “beloved by all — his family, friends, and the parishioners he served throughout South Jersey.”

“I am going to miss him more than I can describe,” he said.

A Mass of Christian Burial was to be held on Jan. 10 at Saint Simon Stock Parish, Berlin, with burial following at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill.