Latest News In solidarity with victims in Australia By admin - February 6, 2020 0 53 At the monthly 9 a.m. Sunday family Mass at Christ the King Parish, Haddonfield, the topic was “Sacred Scripture, Sacred Family, Sacred World,” and focused on how the faithful can help those suffering from the Australia wildfires. The liturgy and fellowship included personnel from the Haddonfield Fire Department. Since the bushfires began at the start of Australia’s dry and hot summer season in late July, humans and wildlife across the country, most notably in New South Wales, have been affected. Father Joseph DiMauro, OSFS, parochial vicar, talks to the parish children. Photo by Alan M. Dumoff The charred trees in Australia. CNS photo/courtesy Father Onwukwe Members of the parish adult and children’s choir in song. Photo by Alan M. Dumoff