Catholic School News Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed — By admin - January 30, 2020 0 41 Bishop Dennis Sullivan opened Catholic Schools Week in the Diocese of Camden on Jan. 26 by celebrating Mass at Saint Rose of Lima Parish, Haddon Heights, with the students who attend school there. In his homily, he connected the Gospel reading of the day where Jesus called forward the apostles to become spiritual leaders, with the theme of this year’s Catholic Schools Week “Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed.” Photos by Mike Walsh