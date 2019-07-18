Local missionary disciples go to the Texas-Mexico border

In late June, 13 missionary disciples from the Camden
Diocese embarked on the ninth Share the Journey Solidarity Pilgrimage to the
Texas-Mexico border. Led by Brian Wagner of Catholic Charities and Matthew
Davis of the Office of Life and Justice, this group consisted of seminarians
and delegates from five South Jersey parishes.
During their stay in Texas, they answered Pope Francis’ call
to “encounter the other” — ranging from newly-arrived migrants released from
detention facilities, parishioners and faith groups living along the border in
the Rio Grande Valley, border patrol agents, among many others.
As Matthew Davis reflected upon returning home, “[The
pilgrimage] was very educational and informative about the complexities and
challenges of migration and how we are to respond as Catholics. It was a
remarkable and profound experience for me.”
The pilgrimages have been ongoing since 2018, organized
through the collaboration of Catholic Charities; Life and Justice Ministries;
and Youth, Young Adult, and Campus Ministries. To learn more visit www.CatholicCharitiesCamden.org/stj-pilgrimages