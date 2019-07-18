Local missionary disciples go to the Texas-Mexico border

In late June, 13 missionary disciples from the Camden Diocese embarked on the ninth Share the Journey Solidarity Pilgrimage to the Texas-Mexico border. Led by Brian Wagner of Catholic Charities and Matthew Davis of the Office of Life and Justice, this group consisted of seminarians and delegates from five South Jersey parishes.

During their stay in Texas, they answered Pope Francis’ call to “encounter the other” — ranging from newly-arrived migrants released from detention facilities, parishioners and faith groups living along the border in the Rio Grande Valley, border patrol agents, among many others.

As Matthew Davis reflected upon returning home, “[The pilgrimage] was very educational and informative about the complexities and challenges of migration and how we are to respond as Catholics. It was a remarkable and profound experience for me.”

The pilgrimages have been ongoing since 2018, organized through the collaboration of Catholic Charities; Life and Justice Ministries; and Youth, Young Adult, and Campus Ministries. To learn more visit www.CatholicCharitiesCamden.org/stj-pilgrimages