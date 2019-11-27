Local singers to solo at the Kimmel Center

The 2019 reunion concert of the Jubilate Deo Chorale & Orchestra, Eastern University and Church of the Savior has named their soloists for the upcoming Christmas concert, “The Joy of Christmas” at the Kimmel Center’s Verizon Hall in Philadelphia on Friday, Dec.13, 2019.

Local singers Jennifer Camillo and Joe Russell will sing “The Prayer,” and Michael Jones will solo in “We Three Kings.”

The chorus will include members from over a dozen parishes in the Diocese of Camden.

In years past, the ensemble has performed at the Kimmel Center, and Carnegie Hall and Avery Fisher Hall (now David Geffen Hall) at Lincoln Center in New York. The reunion concert next month in Philadelphia will be the group’s first performance in several years.

Tickets can be purchased directly through the Kimmel Center Box Office. (See ad on page 8 for more details.) Ticket costs range from $25-100. For South Jersey Scholarship Fund support through the concert event, contact Mariann Gilbride at 856-583-6134.