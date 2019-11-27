ChurchLatest News Vietnamese Martyrs By admin - November 27, 2019 0 72 Photo by Alan M. Dumoff On Nov. 24, the Vietnamese Community of West Collingswood’s Most Precious Blood Parish remembered the 117 martyrs killed for their Catholic faith from the 17th-20th centuries. The men and women who lost their lives — bishops, priests, religious and catechists — were only a small part of the 130,000 Christians believed to be persecuted and killed in Vietnam during that time. In 1988, Saint John Paul II canonized the martyrs, marking the largest number of people declared saints at one time.