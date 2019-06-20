New director of worship

Bishop Dennis Sullivan announces the appointment of Mike
Bedics as director of the Office of Worship and Christian Initiation, effective
July 1.
For the past 10 years, Bedics has been pastoral associate
for worship and music at Cherry Hill’s Catholic Community of Christ Our Light.
Before that, he spent five years as director of music at Saint Peter Celestine
Parish in Cherry Hill. A native of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Bedics holds a
bachelor of music degree in education from Moravian College, and he has studied
liturgy and music at Pittsburgh’s Duquesne University.
Bedics previously served as musician and youth
minister/director of LifeTeen at Saint Michael the Archangel, in Cary, N.C. and
director of music/music teacher at Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church
and School in Whitehall, Pa.