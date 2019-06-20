New director of worship

Bishop Dennis Sullivan announces the appointment of Mike Bedics as director of the Office of Worship and Christian Initiation, effective July 1.

For the past 10 years, Bedics has been pastoral associate for worship and music at Cherry Hill’s Catholic Community of Christ Our Light. Before that, he spent five years as director of music at Saint Peter Celestine Parish in Cherry Hill. A native of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Bedics holds a bachelor of music degree in education from Moravian College, and he has studied liturgy and music at Pittsburgh’s Duquesne University.

Bedics previously served as musician and youth minister/director of LifeTeen at Saint Michael the Archangel, in Cary, N.C. and director of music/music teacher at Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church and School in Whitehall, Pa.