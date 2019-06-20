Bishop announces priest assignments

Bishop Sullivan announces priest personnel changes, all effective July 1.

Father Ernest E. Amadi from Chaplain, Jefferson Hospital, Washington Township, Inspira Medical Center, Woodbury and In Residence, Holy Angels, Woodbury to Parochial Vicar, Christ Our Light, Cherry Hill.

Father James L. Bartoloma from In Residence, Our Lady of Guadalupe, Lindenwold to In Residence, Saint Rose of Lima, Haddon Heights. Father Bartoloma continues as Chancellor and Director of Pastoral Planning.

Father Charles J. Colozzi is appointed to a second six-year term as Pastor, Saint Gabriel the Archangel, Carneys Point.

Father Victorino B. Coronado from Parochial Vicar, Saint Rose of Lima, Haddon Heights to Parochial Vicar, Saint Andrew the Apostle, Gibbsboro.

Father Francis W. Danella, OSFS from Pastor, Our Lady Star of the Sea, Cape May to Outside the Diocese.

Father Amadito Flores from Outside the Diocese to Parochial Vicar, Our Lady of Guadalupe, Lindenwold.

Father Paul D. Harte continues as Pastor, Our Lady of Sorrows, Linwood.

Father Ariel Hernandez is appointed to a second six-year term as Pastor, Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament, Newfield.

Father Edward M. Kennedy from Parochial Vicar, Our Lady of Hope, Blackwood to Part Time Parochial Vicar, Saint Rose of Lima, Haddon Heights and Part Time Director of Catholic Identity, Camden Catholic High School, Cherry Hill.

Father Francis D. Kim from Part Time Parochial Vicar, Saint Peter, Merchantville and Part Time Chaplain Saint Yi Yun Il Korean Catholic Mission, Cherry Hill to Part Time Parochial Vicar, Holy Family, Sewell and continues Part Time Chaplain, Saint Yi Yun Il Korean Catholic Mission, Cherry Hill.

Father Kevin J. Mohan from Parochial Vicar, Saint Mary, Gloucester to Parochial Vicar, Our Lady of Hope, Blackwood.

Father Alfred Mungujakisa from Parochial Vicar, Saint Simon Stock, Berlin to Parochial Vicar, Infant Jesus, Woodbury Heights.

Father Thomas E. Murphy, OSFS from Outside the Diocese to Parochial Vicar, Our Lady Star of the Sea, Cape May.

Father Alfred Onyutha from Parochial Vicar, Holy Family, Sewell to Parochial Vicar, Saint Padre Pio, Vineland.

Father J. Philip Ramos, A.M. from Parochial Vicar, Christ Our Light, Cherry Hill to Part Time Parochial Vicar, Saint Simon Stock, Berlin and Part Time Director of Catholic Identity, Gloucester Catholic High School, Gloucester.

Father Stephen J. Rapposelli from Parochial Vicar, Infant Jesus, Woodbury Heights to Administrator, Saints Peter & Paul, Turnersville.

Father David Rivera from Parochial Vicar, Saint Mary of Mount Carmel, Hammonton to Administrator, Saint Mary of Mount Carmel, Hammonton.

Father John A. Rossi from Director of Catholic Identity, Paul VI High School and In Residence, Saint Joseph the Worker, Haddon Township to Administrator, Saint Bridget University Parish, Glassboro.

Father Raymond F. Vijandre, A.M. from Part Time Campus Ministry, Stockton University; Part Time Director of Catholic Identity, Gloucester Catholic High School, Gloucester and In Residence, Christ Our Light, Cherry Hill to Part Time Parochial Vicar, Saint Simon Stock, Berlin and continues Part Time Campus Ministry, Stockton University.

Father Krzysztof Wtorek from Part Time Parochial Vicar, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Camden and Part Time Campus Ministry to the Universities in Camden to Part Time Parochial Vicar, Sacred Heart, Camden and continues Part Time Campus Ministry to the Universities in Camden.