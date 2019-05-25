Passing of Bishop Emeritus, Joseph Galante

Dear Brothers and Sisters:

It is my sad duty to announce that our bishop emeritus, Joseph Anthony Galante, died on Saturday, May 25. The bishop served the diocese from 2004 – 2013. I ask that you pray for his eternal rest in peace.

Details concerning his funeral will be made available on our diocesan website www.camdendiocese.org.

Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him.

Sincerely in Christ,

Most Reverend Dennis J. Sullivan, D.D.

Bishop of Camden