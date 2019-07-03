Priest personnel changes

By
Carmela Malerba
-
0
93

Bishop Sullivan announces priest personnel changes as follows:

Father Sungheum John Kim from Parochial Vicar, Saint Padre Pio, Vineland to Leave of Absence, effective July 1.

Father Jason T. Rocks from Advanced Studies, Casa Santa Maria, Italy to Priest Secretary to the Bishop, Adjutant Judicial Vicar for the Diocese of Camden and In Residence, Bishop’s Residence, Woodbury. Father Rocks will assist at Infant Jesus Parish in Woodbury Heights, effective July 1.

