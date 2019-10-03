Priesthood Discernment Group begins Oct. 20

It has been a busy summer and I’m so excited to begin working in this ministry and helping men discern if God is calling them to the priesthood. As we look forward to the future, we will soon begin our “Priesthood Discernment Group.” Starting on Oct. 20, we will begin monthly meetings for men between the ages of 16-35 who think that God is calling them to the priesthood.

Taking these first steps in discerning a vocation can be daunting. Does coming to this group automatically sign you up for the seminary and the priesthood? Absolutely not! What this group does is allow us to come together as men thinking about this great vocation. It allows us to pray together and to share with each other our own journeys and how we feel God is calling us to a life of service and love of God’s people.

Each meeting will be an opportunity for us to grow as disciples and brothers in Christ. We will pray with the Sacred Scriptures to see how God continues to speak to us through His Word. We will also be reading some selections from “To Save a Thousand Souls,” by Father Brett Brennan to help guide us on our journeys.

Many of our seminarians had their journeys start in this discernment group. It was such a big help to them that they come back on their winter break from seminary to run a meeting themselves. They know first hand how this group helped them to find their way and calling from God.

Please continue to pray for our seminarians and for an increase of vocations to the priesthood in our diocese. Pray that this discernment group will be a success for those who attend it. Your support and prayers have helped so many of us on our journeys, and they continue to do so now. We need to pray that more men will be open to hear God’s call.

Let this be an invitation to any man who has thought about this vocation to come and see! The life of a priest is something so great and so special. It has been an amazing journey for me, and one that I look forward to growing in as I continue to serve the Lord as His priest. May God continue to bless our diocese with more good men to serve our church faithfully as priests of Jesus Christ.

Father Adam Cichoski is Director of Vocations and parochial vicar at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Lindenwold.

The first discernment group will be held on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 2 p.m. at the Our Lady of Peace Parish Offices, Williamstown.