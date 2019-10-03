The Bishop’s Schedule

By
Carmela Malerba
-
0
79

Saturday, October 5

Investiture of Knights of the Holy Sepulchre, New York

Sunday, October 6

3 p.m., Diocesan Hispanic Celebration, Divine Mercy Parish, Vineland

Tuesday, October 8

8 a.m. – 6 p.m., USCCB Committee on Domestic Peace and Justice Meeting, Washington, DC

Wednesday, October 9

1:30 p.m., Diocesan Finance Council Meeting, Bishop’s Residence, Woodbury

5 p.m., Confirmation, Holy Child Parish, Runnemede

Thursday, October 10

5 p.m., Confirmation, All Saints Parish, Millville

Friday, October 11

7:15 a.m., Mass and Communion Breakfast for the Catholic Business Network, Holy Eucharist Parish, Cherry Hill

