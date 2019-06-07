Paul VI High School “Soar at the Shore,” all-class reunion, Sunday, July 14, Maynard’s Cafe, 9306 Amherst Ave., Margate, 2-6 p.m. $30 pre-register online by July 10 or $35 at the door, includes buffet, domestic beer and house wine + discounted drinks until 6. Dance music all afternoon. Register at: www.pvihs.org, click on PVI Soar at the Shore. RSVP/questions: contact Mary Anne Yeager, myeager@pvihs.org or Domenic Vesper, vesperfamily@comcast.net

West Philadelphia Catholic Girls High School Class of 1969, 50th Reunion Celebration on Sept. 15, 2019 at Drexelbrook’s Mansion House, 4700 Drexelbrook Drive, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 from 12 to 4 PM. Contact Jeane Hugues Milligan and her committee at wcgh1969_50th@yahoo.com for further details.