Sister Marian D. Frantz, IHM, former Delegate for Religious, dies

Sister Marian D. Frantz, IHM died in Camilla Hall on Jan. 14 in the 66th year of her religious life.

Sister Marian entered the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary on Sept. 8, 1953. Sister received her habit and her religious name, Sister Marian Dolores on March 8, 1954. Sister professed her First Vows on March 10, 1956.

From 2000-10 Sister Marian was the Delegate for Religious in the Camden Diocese. Sister remained in the Camden Diocese and served as a Spiritual Director/Programs.

Previously Sister Marian taught at schools throughout the region.

“Sister Marian entered Camilla Hall in December 2015 and continued bringing spiritual joy, peace, and prayerfulness to all of those around her,” her community said in announcing her death. Sister Marian’s parents James and Dolores (Glackin) Frantz and her brother-in-law John Patrick Baker (Dolores) predecease Sister. In attendance at Sister’s funeral Mass, celebrated at Camilla Hall, Immaculata, Pa., on Jan. 21, were her sisters Leona Leahy (Gerald), Dolores Baker (Patrick), Catherine Bourne (James) and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and her Congregation of IHM Sisters.

Memorial donations may be sent to:

Camilla Hall Nursing Home

IHM Mission Advancement Office, 230 IHM Drive, Malvern, PA 19355.