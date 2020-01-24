Sister Arlene Oswald, OP, who taught in Gloucester City, dies

Sister Arlene Oswald, OP (Sister Mary Mark), of the Dominican Sisters of Hope, and former teacher at Saint Mary School in Gloucester City, died on Jan. 4 at the age of 81.

She entered the novitiate of the Dominican Sisters of Newburgh, New York in September 1956, made her First Profession in June 1958, and Final Profession in August 1961.

For most of her religious life, Sister Arlene was involved in education. After teaching in schools for 13 years in New Jersey, four of them at Saint Mary in Gloucester City (1966-70), she began her ministry as a Director of Religious Education. In this capacity for 19 years, she served throughout parishes both in New Jersey and New York. Sister Arlene retired in 2010 and lived in the Asbury Tower, Asbury Part, New Jersey.

Sister Arlene is survived by her sisters Barbara McKean and Patricia Schiro. as well as nieces and a nephew. A funeral was celebrated on Jan. 10 at the Dominican Center at Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh. Burial immediately followed at the Dominican Sisters’ Cemetery in Newburgh. Donations can be made to the Dominican Sisters of Hope’s Development Office at 299 N. Highland Avenue, Ossining, NY 10562.