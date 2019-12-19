Latest News South Woods State Prison By admin - December 19, 2019 0 104 On Dec. 17, Bishop Dennis Sullivan celebrated a Christmas Mass for around 50 inmates at South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton. He was assisted by Father Jason Rocks, his priest secretary, and Deacon Vincent Okoro. In his homily, Bishop Sullivan spoke about the meaning of Christmas, in an effort to bring joy and hope to the inmates as they prepare themselves for the upcoming holy day. The Mass was organized by Sister Mary Cronin, the Prison Ministry coordinator for Catholic Charities, Diocese of Camden, who regularly visits the incarcerated and provides support, assistance and information to volunteers who serve in the correctional facilities located within the diocese. Also in attendance were Kevin Hickey, executive director of Catholic Charities, and Sister Vera Maria, who volunteers regularly at the prison. Following Mass, Bishop Sullivan and all other visitors from the diocese warmly greeted and chatted with each inmate, wishing them “Merry Christmas.” Photo by Mary McCusker