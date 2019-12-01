Talking Advent with Talking Catholic

By
Maria D'Antonio
-
0
100

Father Cadmus Mazzarella, from Our Lady of Peace Parish in Williamstown, NJ, visits the podcast to talk all things Advent – the often overlooked and under-appreciated season leading up to Christmas. In his conversation with co-hosts Kari Janisse and Mike Walsh, Father explains the importance of the season, its similarities to Lent and how we can use the spiritual opportunities of this season to help us cut through the secular noise and maintain focus on our relationship with God.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR