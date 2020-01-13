Talking Catholic – Andy Zmuda

This week, Mary McCusker and Mike Walsh recorded the first podcast of 2020 with a guest who is an expert in many fields, including avoiding any kind of spotlight (until now!): Dr. Andy Zmuda, Director of Program Operations & Integration, and the Asset Development Director at Catholic Charities, Diocese of Camden. As someone who has been with the agency for 15 years and currently oversees all programs and staff at Catholic Charities, he has many unique and fascinating perspectives and insights to social work and how it intersects with Catholic faith.

In this podcast, he also dives into the ins and outs of Asset Development – an area of social work that is not talked about frequently, but is essential towards guiding the poor and vulnerable towards financial stability and self-sufficiency. Give it a listen!

Follow us on…

Facebook: www.facebook.com/TalkingCatholic

Twitter: www.instagram.com/talkingcatholic/

Instagram: twitter.com/talkingcatholicpodcastCatholicSouth JerseyCatholic CharitiesCamdenAsset Developmentself-sufficiencyfinancial stability



