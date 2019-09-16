Talking Catholic- Father Rene Canales and Rebekah Hardy

This week we sit down with two of the Camden Diocese Catholic Renewal’s joyful leaders: Father René Canales, Bishop’s Delegate for the Catholic Renewal, and Vicar for Hispanics at Our Lady of Hope Parish in Blackwood; and Rebekah Hardy, Renewal speaker and Campus Minister at Glassboro’s Rowan University.

Need a break from the everyday hustle-and-bustle? Feeling lethargic in your spiritual life? Come to the Camden Diocese Catholic Renewal in Wildwood from Oct. 11- 13, and find refreshment and strength for the journey in growing closer to God, through the intercession of the Holy Spirit and the Blessed Virgin Mary.

The spirited discussion among includes reflections on their own personal graces from the weekend, now in its 31st year, and what’s in store for this year – which includes two of our favorite words: sunrise rosary.

For more information, visit camdendiocesecatholicrenewal.org/, or go to the Renewal’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/www.CamdenDioces…olicRenewal.org/