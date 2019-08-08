Talking Catholic- Katie Waldow #2

By
Peter G. Sánchez
-
0
153

Mike and Pete continue their Summer Down the Shore series this week, (after an upcoming events rundown with our award-winning Talking Saints co-host Laurie Power). The duo venture out to Ocean City, and chat again with Katie Waldow, Director of Youth Ministry at Saint Damien Parish.  The delightful guest shares the fun of Vacation Bible School, the formation of her parish’s nascent young adult ministry, and life in a shore town.

